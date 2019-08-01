Jooste hopes for change of fortunes

Having not won a trophy in his career so far, winger Wayde Jooste feels his fortunes will change for the better at Highlands Park.

Jooste was transferred to Highlands Parks from Golden Arrows at the end of the past campaign.

The 27-year-old is targeting his maiden professional career silverware with the Tembisa-based, East Rand, outfit.

"The priority is to help the team reach greater heights. In my career so far I have not won any trophy or anything, so obviously that is what I want to change," Jooste told Sowetan.

"I am optimistic that we can win a trophy this season, why not? We have good coaches and the players are willing to fight for each other, that is a perfect recipe for success."

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows man also reflected on how he ended up joining the Lions of the North.

Jooste stayed three full seasons at Abafana Bes'thende. He also penned a three-year deal with Highlands.

"Of course, my contract at Arrows was coming to an end; it made things easier that I could leave as a free agent. Coach Owen da Gama outlined his plans for me and that convinced me to join the team," said Jooste.

"Highlands are a club that works hard. They have a lot of fit players... players who like to run and things like that, so I obviously fit that fold nicely. The coach told me that I would be an important part of the team."

The lad from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape hopes to make his Highlands debut when they start their league programme against the unpredictable Kaizer Chiefs side at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"I am really ready for the new challenge. I cannot wait for the start of the season.

"Playing against Chiefs is always nice because people come in huge numbers ... that motivates players a lot.

"I have a belief that I will start against Kaizer Chiefs," he stated.