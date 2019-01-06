Komphela gets his new job at Arrows off to a winning start while Ertugral condemned to defeat

There were contrasting fortunes for two new coaches at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday as Steve Komphela got his new job off to a winning start with a 2-0 win for Lamontville Golden Arrows over Muhsin Ertugral’s Maritzburg United in their Absa premiership clash

Maritzburg remain bottom of the table and Ertugral has much work to do while Arrows are knocking on the door of the top eight after a workmanlike win‚ despite going down to 10 men after Wayde Jooste was dismissed with some 25 minutes remaining.

Komphela was understandably pleased with his side’s showing.

“I can go home and sleep a bit‚” he said at the final whistle.

Ertugral said his side had been caught cold twice with poor defending and spent too much time collecting the ball in the midfield without talking any impact.

“But I have hope for the next couple of weeks and I’m positive with what I see‚” he added.

Komphela’s new tenure got off to the perfect start with a goal in 10 minutes as Mutizwa rose between the two Maritzburg centre-backs to head home unchallenged a perfect cross from Danny Venter.

Arrows continue to show pace and energy and could have scored two or three more before the break.

Venter hit a powerful effort on target not long after the goal but Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori pulled of a smart save‚ tipping the dipping shot over the top of his crossbar.

Mutizwa was one-on-one with Ofori midway through the half but had his initial effort blocked by the Ghana international and then saw the keeper snatch the ball from under his feet to pull off a good double save.

Maritzburg won several set-pieces but failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

They were also slow in the build-up‚ particularly Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ who looked a shadow of the player who was so influential for the side last season.

Half-time saw Mutizwa forced off after an earlier challenge by Bokang Tlhone and his replacement Joao Moreira took just a minute to add his name to the scoresheet.

It was his first PSL goal.

The 32-year-old Portuguese joined at the start of the season but has had limited playing time. But he showed a good finishing technique to net as Arrows doubled the lead.

But their dominance began to fade as Maritzburg began to pass the ball around with more purpose‚ albeit without penetration.

Arrows went down to 10 men after 65 minutes after a bad studs-up foul by Jooste on Keletso Makgalwa and they then decided to sit back and let Maritzburg have the ball.

But Arrows were able to easily defend a limp visiting attack who had limited ideas.

Other PSL results:

Black Leopards 2-1 Baroka