Wits let slip a two-goal lead for a draw at home against Arrows

Bidvest Wits blew a 2-0 cushion and had to settle for a 2-2 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.

Wits, under the ultimate master at grinding out a result in Gavin Hunt, have let a few slip of late.

They had a 1-0 lead against Bloemfontein Celtic at home on November 10, then conceded defeat as Tshegofatso Mabaso scored twice in the last 10 minutes. On Wednesday night Hunt's team let a two-goal lead slip for a draw.

Simon Murray with a 14th-minute penalty put Wits ahead and Gift Motupa headed a second in the 28th.

Lively Arrows midfielder Seth Parusnath pulled one back in the 49th, and substitute Wayde Jooste equalised from the penalty spot.

Wits, as ever structured and enterprising, had a plan in the first half, and things went to it.