Wits let slip a two-goal lead for a draw at home against Arrows
Bidvest Wits blew a 2-0 cushion and had to settle for a 2-2 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.
Wits, under the ultimate master at grinding out a result in Gavin Hunt, have let a few slip of late.
They had a 1-0 lead against Bloemfontein Celtic at home on November 10, then conceded defeat as Tshegofatso Mabaso scored twice in the last 10 minutes. On Wednesday night Hunt's team let a two-goal lead slip for a draw.
Simon Murray with a 14th-minute penalty put Wits ahead and Gift Motupa headed a second in the 28th.
Lively Arrows midfielder Seth Parusnath pulled one back in the 49th, and substitute Wayde Jooste equalised from the penalty spot.
Wits, as ever structured and enterprising, had a plan in the first half, and things went to it.
The Clever Boys' movement was effective and they exploited the gaps behind the wing-backs (Siboniso Conco and Divine Lunga) in Arrows' 3-5-2.
Wits earned a penalty when Thabang Monare's chip into the area hit the arm of Lunga, referee Abongile Tom pointing to the spot. Murray slotted low and to the left of Maximilian Mbaeva.
They doubled the score in double the minutes. Motupa, with a bullish run, got in ahead of centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi to head past Mbaeva.
Arrows almost struck back just after the restart. Parusnath's cross found central defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe for a sharp header, kept out by a diving save from Darren Keet.
Arrows brought on Jooste at right wing-back for Conco from the break. Soon Jooste's cross found Lerato Lamola to bulldoze in for the header, straight at keeper Keet.
Within moments Arrows had pulled a goal back. From a ball out from Mbaeva, Knox Mutizwa turned a defender and fed Lamola through one-on-on with Keet, who slid a pass to Parusnath to finish into an open goal.
Lively 24-year-old Arrows youth product Parusnath then set up the equalising penalty just after the hour.
Wits substitute Lehlohonolo Nonyane, on for Deon Hotto in the 56th, won the ball from the Arrows midfielder, did not clear, lost it again, and then had to foul Parusnath just inside the box, as Tom awarded the second spotkick of the night.
Jooste struck hard to the right of Keet.
Other Absa Premiership results:
Tuesday, December 11 2018:
Free State Stars 1 - 3 Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns 0 - 0 Baroka FC
Cape Town City 1 - 1 Chippa United
Polokwane City 2 - 2 Highlands Park
Wednesday, December 12 2018:
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 0 SuperSport United
Bidvest Wits 2 - 2 Golden Arrows
AmaZulu 3 - 0 Bloemfontein Celtic
Maritzburg United 1 - 1 Black Leopards