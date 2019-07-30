New PSL season: Black Leopards will be hoping for a more positive outcome

Having had to wait until the last two rounds of last season to save their status‚ Black Leopards will be hoping that this campaign offers them a much more positive outcome.

What are their chances?

Prospects:

Rather than battling against the drop they now feel they want to be challenging for a top eight place while‚ at the same time‚ building their brand.

There has been a major injection of experience to the team but they will be coached by unknown Frenchman Lionel Soccoia‚ who while having considerable African experience will have no intimate knowledge of the Absa Premiership.