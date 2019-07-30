Leopards ready for kickoff

New Black Leopards coach Lionel Soccoia believes his team is ready for the 2019/2020 season.

Lidoda Duvha managed a 13th-place finish last term under English coach Dylan Kerr. They have now roped in the Frenchman after Kerr resigned last month.

In bolstering their squad, Leopards have also signed Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba, Mogakolodi Ngele, Siyabonga Zulu, Jonas Mendes and Mumuni Abubakar.

Soccoia is excited about the upcoming season and is confident the Limpopo side can punch above their weight.

"Yes, it's been a good preparation," said Soccoia, whose side have been in Polokwane.

"I have 28 players and I know a little [about them] now. it's good. I have worked with the players for one month and now I know every player."

Meanwhile, Leopards striker Mwape Musonda has for weeks been linked with a move away from the club.

The Zambian, who finished as the league's top scorer last season with 16 goals, is thought to be on the radar of the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Leopards boss David Thidiela has also been quoted as saying that he's willing to sell Musonda at the "right price".

It's understood that Turkish side Goztepe made an offer of R8m, but Thidiela is looking for over R15m. Soccoia, however, has indicated that he would be a happy man if Musonda stays. "For me, Musonda is a big player ... he's good and a professional," Soccoia said.

"If he plays for Leopards [in the new season], then I will be very happy."

Leopards will host neighbours Polokwane City at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday in their first match of the season.