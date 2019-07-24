Fresh start for troubled Siyabonga Zulu

New Black Leopards defender Siyabonga Zulu is grateful for another chance in the topflight after his disappearing act cost him the job at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Signalling a fresh start for him in Limpopo, Leopards have handed Zulu a three-year deal.

This comes seven months after the Brazilians gave him the boot after he didn't report for training for a month.

Zulu, 25, has owned up to his actions and aims to stay focused at Leopards.