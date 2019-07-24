Soccer

Fresh start for troubled Siyabonga Zulu

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 24 July 2019 - 08:49
Siyabonga Zulu wants to focus on football. /LimSportsZone
New Black Leopards defender Siyabonga Zulu is grateful for another chance in the topflight after his disappearing act cost him the job at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Signalling a fresh start for him in Limpopo, Leopards have handed Zulu a three-year deal.

This comes seven months after the Brazilians gave him the boot after he didn't report for training for a month.

Zulu, 25, has owned up to his actions and aims to stay focused at Leopards.

"I admit, I made a mistake. You know, in football you've got a contract and if you don't follow the contract, there are consequences," Zulu told the media at Leopards' training base in Polokwane yesterday.

"Leopards were not the only option that I had, but I decided that a change of provinces will be better for me. So I decided to come to Leopards and so far so good," he said.

Zulu added: "I have to stay focused and disciplined, that's the way to go. I'm focusing on the future and leaving the past behind..."

Meanwhile, former Sundowns striker Cuthbert Malajila is in his second week training with Leopards, but he's yet to be offered a deal.

Ex-Baroka right back Thabiso Semenya and Tshepo Tema, who was with Free State Stars last season, have stopped training with the Vhembe outfit after failing to get deals. Leopards have so far signed Zulu, Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba, Mogakolodi Ngele, Jonas Mendes and Mumuni Abubakar.

They open their 2019/2020 PSL campaign with a home clash against neighbours Polokwane City at Thohoyandou Stadium on August 4.

