George Maluleka was injured‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted‚ after the midfielder was not fielded having been voted into the starting line-up in Saturday’s 2-0 Carling Black Label Cup defeat against Orlando Pirates.

Willard Katsande came into the starting line-up for Amakhosi in the pre-season friendly at FNB Stadium in which fans vote in the starting line-ups‚ with Maluleka no longer in the XI or on the substitutes’ bench.

Middendorp had complained during the week – during which Maluleka gave media interviews in perfectly good health on Wednesday – that the supporters had not voted in a defensive midfielder and a left-back to his XI.

This prompted speculation on Saturday of a “mystery ailment” having overcome Maluleka to make way for Katsande.