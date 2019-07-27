Thomas Vermaelen joins ex-Barca contingent at Vissel Kobe

Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen was announced on Saturday as the fourth former Barcelona player to sign for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The 33-year-old joins former Barca players Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper at the club, who are currently 15th in the 18-team J.League.

"When the offer came I was very excited to come to this team," said Vermaelen at his unveiling.

"I think it is a very ambitious team, if you look at the signings that they have done in the past, with Andreas (Iniesta), David Villa, Sergi Samper and Lukas Podolski."

"I know them all very well and for me that is a big part also of why it will be easier to come in to the team."

Kobe are owned by Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Rakuten, Barcelona’s main shirt sponsor, and Vermaelen’s move is the latest indicator of the growing connection between the two clubs.