Mame Niang tips his country in Afcon
As Senegal look to finally break their duck in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), retired striker Mame Niang feels confident that the national will end their drought.
Despite being considered a giant on the continent, Senegal have oddly never been crowned kings of Africa.
The West Africans could bring their winless streak to an end on Friday when they take on Algeria in Cairo (9pm SA time).
"I believe Senegal can go all the way if they can rectify some defensive mistakes. Everybody is positive and I heard the president will also fly some fans over there to support the team," Niang said.
"Both teams have so far been the most consistent teams at the tournament.
"Algeria have conceded two goals and Senegal only one, which funny enough was against Algeria."
The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward admits it will mean a lot if the nation wins. "The entire country came out on the streets to celebrate when the team won the semi-final. A victory would really mean a lot. People think this generation is as good as the 2002 generation."
The final will be a rematch of their Group C clash where Algeria won 1-0.
Over the years, Senegal have had nothing but heartache in the international competition. The closest they came to winning gold was in 2002 but they lost out to Cameroon in a penalty shootout.
That 2002 Senegalese team was the golden generation that included stars like El Hadji Diouf, Henri Camara, Habib Beye and Papa Boupa Diop.
The current team also has star power in players like Sadio Mane of Liverpool, and Serie A club Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
The 35-year-old says the current team must have heart like the generation of almost two decades ago.
"Technically, this team is better but that old team had fighters and lions. I think this team can do better than the golden generation but they just need that character that the old team had," Niang said.