Mame Niang tips his country in Afcon

As Senegal look to finally break their duck in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), retired striker Mame Niang feels confident that the national will end their drought.

Despite being considered a giant on the continent, Senegal have oddly never been crowned kings of Africa.

The West Africans could bring their winless streak to an end on Friday when they take on Algeria in Cairo (9pm SA time).

"I believe Senegal can go all the way if they can rectify some defensive mistakes. Everybody is positive and I heard the president will also fly some fans over there to support the team," Niang said.

"Both teams have so far been the most consistent teams at the tournament.

"Algeria have conceded two goals and Senegal only one, which funny enough was against Algeria."