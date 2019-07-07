Benin keeps on dreaming of victories

Benin woke up yesterday still pinching themselves after an extraordinary win at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as they rode their luck to eliminate highly fancied Morocco on penalties in the last 16.

"We dream of victories every day and I believe we can continue this beautiful dream," said coach Michel Dussuyer after the west African nation won 4-1 on penalties after holding Morocco to a 1-1 draw following extra-time on Friday.

Benin achieved success despite conceding a last-gasp penalty after the end of 90 minutes, which Morocco missed, and then playing most of the extra-time period down to 10 men.

"I'm very proud of my team. We had a difficult challenge. Morocco are a very strong team but we prepared well mentally and luck was on our side," said Dussuyer.

"Playing with a man less was difficult, we will try to make amends for the absence of Khaled Adenon, who will miss [our] next game."

Veteran striker Mikael Pote, who was in the squad when Benin last competed at the same tournament in Angola nine years ago, said: "This is the greatest achievement in the history of Benin football."

