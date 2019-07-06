Sadio Mane says he will step down as Senegal penalty-taker for now

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has said will step aside as his team's penalty taker for the time being after missing spot kicks in successive games at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane, who has scored three goals in the tournament, saw a penalty saved during his team's 1-0 round of 16 match win over Uganda on Friday, having previously missed in the 3-0 win over Kenya where he also converted one penalty.

"It's a momentary withdrawal," he told Senegalese media after the match. "I have missed penalties in both games and must admit that it is not a good ratio.

"I do not want to penalise my team and, at least for the time being, I'm going to stand aside for the penalties and let other team mates get on with it."

"When I return to my club, I will continue to work hard to improve on this aspect," added the Liverpool forward.