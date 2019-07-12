SA unlikely to step in as emergency African Women’s Championship hosts

Once bitten‚ twice shy seems to be the message from top South African Football Association (Safa) officials when questioned on whether the country might try to step in as emergency hosts for next year’s African Women’s Championship.

Congo announced on Wednesday that they can no longer host the event due to financial challenges and this move has opened up the debate of whether South Africa might step in and take over.

But SowetanLIVE has been told that South Africa is highly unlikely to come on board as late replacements to host the tournament.

South Africa were handed a political dumping by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in January after offered to step in as emergency hosts for the Africa Cup of Nations.