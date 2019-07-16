'Africa must put faith in local coaches'

Cairo - Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi hopes that Friday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal will persuade more countries to put their trust in the region's managers.

Both teams are led by local coaches in their early 40s with ex-Algeria international Belmadi in charge of the Desert Foxes and Senegal under the leadership of Aliou Cisse, who played for the Lions of Teranga when they last reached the final in 2002.

"It's a great message that we have sent to those responsible for football in all countries in Africa. It's amazing," Belmadi told reporters after his side beat Nigeria 2-1 with a stoppage-time free kick by Riyad Mahrez on Sunday.

"I've known Cisse for a very long time, we used to play against each other when we were both in France. The only difference between us is that he's been with his team for four years and I have been here for one.