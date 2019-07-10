Bafana Bafana crash out of Afcon after conceding late goal against Nigeria

Bafana Bafana are out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the players producing a battling display but, where again the tactics of coach Stuart Baxter will be questioned, in Wednesday night's 2-1 quarterfinal defeat at Cairo International Stadium.

Samuel Chukwueze slotted Nigeria ahead in the 26th minute, Bongani Zungu's 71st-minute VAR-assisted header pulling the tenacious South Africans back.

William Troost-Ekong scored from sloppy defending at a corner in the 88th. Bafana have a magnificent, almost in-explainable 1-0 shock of Egypt in the round of 16 as their last-16 memory of Egypt 2019.

For the rest, they were beautifully structured but unfathomably seemed to hold something back - including in last night's performance - in an attack that could have produced so much more had runners like Percy Tau and Thembonkosi Lorch just been set free more, as they were against the Pharaohs.