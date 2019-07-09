Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon showdown
The SA Football Association's (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul confirmed the financial carrot on Tuesday and he added that the players could earn almost R1m each if they eventually win the tournament in Egypt.
“In terms of bonuses‚ we have discussed this matter of the structure over and over again.
"If they win this one (against Nigeria) they will be earning over half a million rands‚ and if they win Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) they are going to get R920,000‚” said Paul.
As things stand at the moment‚ the Bafana player are guaranteed R520,000 each for reaching the quarterfinal stage.
They reached the quarterfinals after a brilliant and late win over hosts Egypt in the Last 16 last weekend.
The spotlight will once again be on coach Stuart Baxter when he names his squad on Wednesday.
Midfielder Themba Zwane is available for selection after missing the win over Egypt due to suspension.
In Zwane’s absence‚ Baxter gave the opportunity to Orlando Pirates star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch and the SA Footballer of the Season repaid the faith shown in him by scoring the all-important goal.
Safa/Bafana Bonus breakdown until the final:
R320,000 (reaching the last 16)
R520,000 (quarter-finals)
R670,000 (semi-finals)
R920,000 (champions)