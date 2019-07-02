Bafana Bafana have not been overly negative At the Africa Cup of Nations‚ centreback Buhle Mkhwanazi has insisted‚ saying that he believes compact‚ counterattacking football is the trend in football today.

South Africans have howled in dismay at the conservative tactics of Bafana coach Stuart Baxter at Egypt 2019.

On Monday‚ the strategy of the coach‚ even when he had named an attacking starting XI needing a draw in Bafana's final Group D match-up against Morocco at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium to reach the Last-16‚ of courting trouble by playing far too deep in the second half led to the Atlas Lions' 90th-minute winner by Mbark Boussoufa.