Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana

It wasn't the best of performances from Bafana Bafana against Morocco, and now SA's chances of reaching the knockout phase are hanging by a thread.

Based on what happened in the 90 minutes, Bafana didn't deserve anything, with Morocco winning 1-0 to top the group with nine points.

Ivory Coast came in second with six points after beating Namibia 4-1 in the other clash from Group D.