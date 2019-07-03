Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini's annual imbizo to include women for first time

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has convened an annual imbizo for the Zulu nation in Ulundi on Thursday where he will address his subjects, which will include women for the first time.

The imbizo was announced by IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu nation, on behalf of the king, through an advert in various Zulu newspapers last month.

Buthelezi said previously the imbizo was attended by men only but now it was important to emphasise that the monarch was inviting his entire nation, men and women.

The imbizo was preceded by a church service for all congregations which was held at the old KwaZulu-Natal government legislature building in Ulundi last Sunday.

The church service was followed by discussions about the importance of education in the development of the nation, the importance of the Zulu language and a nation built on culture, and discussions about singing and traditional dancing in building the nation.