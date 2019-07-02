Soccer

Mzansi fumes as Bafana Bafana, the 'Mabenas of football', lose again

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 02 July 2019 - 08:31
Bafana Bafana lost against Morocco in their Afcon clash on Monday.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

South Africans hung their heads in shame following another loss for the national men's football team, Bafana Bafana, this time in their Afcon match against Morocco on Monday evening.

Midfielder Mbark Boussoufa scored the goal which saw Bafana Bafana lose by 1-0, putting them in third place in Group D, with Morocco at the top. 

Although all is not lost, chances of the boys progressing from the group are so slim we'd need mathematician William Smith to do some calculations to tell us what they are. 

Cruelest twist of fate as last-gasp goal sinks Bafana Bafana

Such a thing is simply too cruel - so much so as to be challenging to describe.
Sport
12 hours ago

During the match, the fans dubbed Percy Tau the star of the game for a performance they perceived as stunning, with some saying they would stand by this whether Bafana Bafana won or lost. 

Coach Stuart Baxter, however, was lambasted for not including Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch in the squad, as tweeps believed the team would have been far stronger with him in the line-up.

On Monday last week, Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.

Here are the reactions:

Bafana Bafana

Percy Tau

Thembinkosi Lorch

Serero earns Bafana starting berth as Baxter rings the changes for crunch Morocco clash

Midfielder Thulani Serero has got the nod in an attacking Bafana Bafana eleven to face Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Baxter now says he understands why supporters get so upset with Bafana

Stuart Baxter has done something of an about-turn‚ saying now that he understands why Bafana Bafana supporters get so upset when results go against ...
Sport
16 hours ago

