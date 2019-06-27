Pirates' buying spree a look to future - Irvin Khoza
Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza has explained the thinking behind the club's player spending spree.
The Soweto club have been the most active Premier Soccer League club in the transfer window with Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa having been acquired.
Pirates continued their aggressive approach in the market as they announced the signing of Gabadinho Mhango from Bidvest Wits yesterday.
"It's very important [to strengthen the squad] because we are going back to CAF [the Champions League].
"We are trying to give confidence to the coaches to rotate the players," Khoza said.
"Sometimes the coaches are scared to rotate players to a point where they use the same squad to a breaking point. It's very important that the squad you have gives the coach options.
"By the time you come back [from CAF competition] you end up being relegated. Every team that has been to the CAF comes back and suffers because we want to win at all costs."
After finishing second in the league to Mamelodi Sundowns for two successive seasons, the Buccaneers have made their intentions clear.
The Sea Robbers have again qualified for the CAF Champions League due to their second place finish.
There will be pressure on coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to finally deliver silverware in his third season.
Bucs have kept the faith in their Serbian mentor after two seasons without a trophy.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs yesterday confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei.
The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal and is seen as a possible long-term replacement for Willard Katsande. He joined Amakhosi from Tanzanian champions Simba FC.