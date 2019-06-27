Pirates' buying spree a look to future - Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza has explained the thinking behind the club's player spending spree.

The Soweto club have been the most active Premier Soccer League club in the transfer window with Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa having been acquired.

Pirates continued their aggressive approach in the market as they announced the signing of Gabadinho Mhango from Bidvest Wits yesterday.

"It's very important [to strengthen the squad] because we are going back to CAF [the Champions League].

"We are trying to give confidence to the coaches to rotate the players," Khoza said.

"Sometimes the coaches are scared to rotate players to a point where they use the same squad to a breaking point. It's very important that the squad you have gives the coach options.