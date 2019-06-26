I'm protecting myself‚ football can kill you‚ says Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has warned the club's supporters not to expect guaranteed success after the Bucs announced the signing of several new players this week.

Pirates have been the busiest side in the transfer market and have so far unveiled Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg)‚ Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa) and Gabadinho Mhango (Wits).

Khoza said the new arrivals would not guarantee immediate success.

“In football you can’t expect anything‚” said Khoza.

“Football is a game where it’s your luck on the day while you’re working."

Pirates will open their Premiership season with a home clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.