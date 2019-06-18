Mabokgwane's future at Pirates unclear

Sowetan has learnt that Orlando Pirates are pondering to part ways with one goalkeeper between Jackson Mabokgwane and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The fact that Mabokgwane's contract expires at the end of this month could count against him. Mpontshane's deal is believed to be ending next year.

"Pirates have four quality goalkeepers, so you cannot please them all. Wayne Sandilands and Brilliant Khuzwayo are definitely staying, but one between Siya [Mpontshane] and Jackson could go,'' said a source close to the club.

Mabokgwane, 31, was not keen to comment, directing all enquires regarding his future to Pirates, his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane.

"You know Pirates' rules when it comes to the media; as a player I am not allowed to say anything unless [the club's media officer] Thandi Merafe has told me to do so,'' said Mabokgwane. Mahlakgane confirmed the decision will only be taken this week when he meets the Bucs hierarchy.

"I am only meeting the club [Pirates] this week, and then we can talk. I do not like to pre-empt it.

"I do not speak to people without information. I will wait for my meeting with Pirates chairman [Irvin Khoza] sometime this week," said Mahlakgane.

The Sea Robbers' administration executive, Floyd Mbele, sounded unhappy about the enquiry on Mabokgwane.

"We have four or five players who have their contract expiring at the end of the month, why do you ask only about Jackson? We will deal with all contractual matters later this month," Mbele said.

Mabokgwane, who's still nursing a finger injury he sustained towards the conclusion of the past term, played only three league games in the recent season, conceding a goal a match.

Meanwhile, Mpontshane made 15 league outings, conceding 13 goals and keepingfive clean sheets.