It's all systems go for focused Namibia

While Bafana Bafana are having travelling issues to the Afcon finals in Egypt, preparations of their neighbours and Group D opponents, Namibia, are at an advanced stage.

Bafana failed to leave the country on Monday after a booking mix-up at the OR Tambo International airport.

They were forced to return to their hotel and only departed for Dubai yesterday.

As the SA team deals with one embarrassing setback after the other, the Namibian national team feel they are ready for the Afcon.

The Brave Warriors are not only SA neighbours but also in the same Afcon group - Group D, with Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Nambia have been in camp in Dubai since last week and even won their friendly against Ghana 1-0 at the Dubai Police Stadium on Sunday.