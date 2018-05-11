The stars are coming - Motsepe’s bill to bring Barcelona said to be R105m

Spanish giants Barcelona are only expected in the country a day before they face Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly international, but ticket sales suggest the locals are expecting nothing less than a great performance from one of the world's most successful clubs.

The Motsepe Foundation reportedly forked out €7-million (R105-million) to convince the five-time Uefa Champions League winners to play Sundowns at FNB Stadium on May 16 (6pm) as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

Brazilians boss Patrice Motsepe refused to be drawn on the staggering amount bandied about, except to say he's well aware of the economic challenges facing the country.

"We are conscious of the obligations we have to the country and the resources we have at our disposal," Motsepe responded, but also could not confirm who of the Barcelona stars is coming, owing to a confidentiality clause in the agreement between the two clubs.