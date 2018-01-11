Barca legend Eto'o helps launch new amateur African five-a-side football competition

Former Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o helped launch a new amateur African five-a-side football competition in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Castle Africa 5's will be launched in six countries in 2018 - South Africa‚ Lesotho‚ Zambia‚ Zimbabwe‚ Swaziland and Tanzania.

It will be the largest amateur five-a-side tournament in Africa.

Eto'o‚ still on the books of Antalyaspor in Turkey‚ was the headline attraction of the launch at Discovery Soccer Park in Illovo.