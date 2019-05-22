Dolly banks on Cosafa Cup

Coach David Notoane has announced a strong 23-man squad for the Cosafa Cup, including French-based star Keagan Dolly.

The squad also includes Premier Soccer League (PSL) players like Reyaad Pieterse, Tercious Malepe, Teboho Mokoena, Phakamani Mahlambi and TS Galaxy star Zakhele Lepasa.

Notoane said he selected Dolly to help him with match fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt next month.

"We all know he has had issues with injuries and this is to help him to get ready for Afcon," said Notoane.

Bafana Bafana will open their campaign with a clash against Botswana on June 2 at the Princess Magogo Stadium where they will be looking to avoid embarrassment and qualify for the last four.

If Bafana lose to Botswana, they will drop to the plate section of the competition.

Together with Angola, Madagascar, Namibia and Zimbabwe, Bafana will use this regional tournament as part of preparations for the Afcon finals.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions.