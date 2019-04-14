Field wide open for Bafana Afcon spots

Bafana Bafana's ever-changing squad suggests not many players are guaranteed a place for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament to be hosted by Egypt.

The SA senior national team is in Group D alongside Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Bafana will play all their group matches at Al Salam Stadium in the capital, Cairo. They face the Ivorians on June 24 in their first match, before tackling Namibia four days later, on June 28.

They then play their last match of the group on July 1 against Morocco.

Coach Stuart Baxter said Bafana's preparations for the tournament will now start and a big part of that is to put together a team that can make up for lost time after they failed to qualify for the 2017 edition.

But who's going to be in Baxter's squad for Afcon?

The goalkeeping department may not be difficult to put together, especially if Bafana's number one Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs has fully recovered from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for months.

He's most certainly going to be joined by Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams of Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United respectively.

Because of injuries, Baxter has been forced into making changes all the time, including in defence.

The two constant figures in the defensive line have been captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi, who both play for Wits.

In the first match of the 2019 qualifiers against Nigeria in Uyo, which Bafana won 2-0, Hlatshwayo partnered Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Mulomowandau Mathoho.

But since then, Mathoho has struggled with injury and Hlatshwayo and Mkhwanazi went on to play five matches together.