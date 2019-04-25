Itumeleng Khune can't be sidelined for Afcon

Gone are the days when breaking into the Bafana Bafana team was a difficult job for any footballer.

Even being in the team was no guarantee of game time for the players. Think about having players such as Linda Buthelezi, Eric Tinkler and John Moeti in the same team fighting it out for one or two spots.

In central defence, you counted the likes of Lucas Radebe, Neil Tovey and Mark Fish.

Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker played all three in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winning squad. However, the reality facing the nation is that current coach Stuart Baxter doesn't enjoy the same privilege to pick a team among a group of players of top quality.

With limited options, we are saying that Baxter will be forced to take goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to the Afcon finals in Egypt in June.