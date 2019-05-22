Teacher caught with nyaope

A grade 8 teacher has been suspended from school and faces disciplinary action after nyaope was allegedly found in his bag during a police raid.

The 58-year-old teacher at Crystal Park High School in Benoni, on the East Rand, was suspended on Thursday following the alleged incident.

He allegedly confessed to giving his bag to a pupil who was caught by police with the drugs. Three other pupils were also suspended after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Capt Nomsa Sekele said officers found a brownish powder substance believed to be nyaope in the teacher's bag.

Sekele said police were waiting for laboratory results to confirm the drugs. She said the teacher had not been arrested but investigations were under way.

The teacher now faces disciplinary action but parents of pupils at the school are concerned that he has not been arrested.

According teachers who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, the teacher claimed he had confiscated the drugs from pupils two days before the police raid and kept them in his bag.

"He admitted in front of the principal and police officers... His story does not add up. We should not protect him when over 600 lives of learners are being compromised by his behaviour," said a teacher.

A parent at the school said the teacher was previously demoted from teaching grade 12 to grade 8 for alleged misconduct.

"The teacher has been seen smoking cigarettes in front of learners and has developed a wrong relationship with them," said the parent.