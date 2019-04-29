SowetanLIVE has had it confirmed that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee has delivered a sentence in the case regarding Downs' 1-1 league draw against Wits in October.

SowetanLIVE has been informed that Sundowns will not be docked the point they gained from the draw.

Arendse and Sundowns will be fined R250‚000 each‚ half of which is suspended‚ plus the costs. Wits have not been awarded points.

Sundowns were found guilty on April 3 of the transgression of fielding Arendse in their starting XI against Wits‚ even though he had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ which is against PSL rules. Sentencing was withheld pending submissions from the various parties.