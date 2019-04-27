Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that under the circumstances his team came away relatively unscathed with a 2-1 defeat against Wydad Casablanca in Friday night’s away leg of the 2018-19 Caf Champions League semifinals.

In a hostile environment‚ in front of a sea of red at the 50‚000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat‚ against one of the classiest club combinations in Africa‚ Downs had to ride their luck at times conceding chances to come away with just a single-goal disadvantage.

Anele Ngcongca’s 41st-minute equaliser gave Downs a crucial away goal and the semifinal hangs in the balance for the return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday‚ May 4.

“While I’m not entirely happy with the result because we lost 2-1‚ I’m happy with the performance from the team because it’s always a difficult place for us here in Morocco – but we improve [here]‚” Mosimane said.