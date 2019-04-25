Mosimane happy to welcome his Sundowns 'soldiers' back for tricky away Wydad trip

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane rested goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 3-2 win over Chippa United on Tuesday to keep him fresh for the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg showdown against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat on Friday night.

Onyango was not even in the match-day squad as Mosimane opted for Kennedy Mweene between the sticks with Reyaad Pieterse deputising on the bench as they kept themselves in contention for the league with the hard-fought home win.

“Denis not playing against Chippa was to make sure that he is ready for Wydad‚” said Mosimane‚ adding that he also kept out key defenders Anele Ngcongca and Wayne Arendse for the same reason.

“He (Onyango) could have played against Chippa but I didn’t want to risk him.

"There are all the old legs of Anele and Wayne who are going to be important for us in Morocco because of their experience. So‚ I had to trust a guy like Musa Lebusa in the defence.”