Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene gets backing

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene can breathe a sigh of relief following Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's assurance that he is not going to be judged on the error he committed against Baroka.

The Brazilians are firmly in contention for the league title after beating Bakgaga 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend.

Downs are second, behind leaders Orlando Pirates and can go level on 50 points if they beat Chippa United at Loftus Stadium this afternoon (3pm).

Sundowns' win in Polokwane saved the Zambian keeper's blushes, with Ricardo Nascimento and Themba Zwane on the scoresheet.

Before Zwane's goal, Baroka had equalised through Onkabetse Makgantai.

Mweene's kick from the box went straight to Baroka's Bonginkosi Makume, who launched an attack that led to the Limpopo side's goal.

Mosimane, however, has hinted that Mweene may retain the No 1 jersey against the Chilli Boys.

Downs' number one keeper Denis Onyango has not been in the squad for the past two league games. He was sidelined against SuperSport United through injury and though it appeared he was fit for Baroka, Mosimane kept Mweene in goal with Reyaad Pieterse on the bench.

"Denis could have played [against Baroka], but we need him for Africa," he said.