Virgil Vries “did not grab his chance” in the past stint where the goalkeeper made some costly errors coming in to replace injured Itumeleng Khune in a handful of matches‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Middendorp said that was the reality of the situation‚ and that it led to Chiefs buying Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Akpeyi made a competent debut between the posts in Saturday’s 1-1 Absa Premiership Soweto derby draw against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

The Nigerian will not be fielded in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against third division The Magic FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3pm)‚ with Vries also relegated from the starting lineup and Bruce Bvuma set to take the gloves.

Middendorp was asked if‚ with five goalkeepers – Brylon Petersen turns out for their reserve side – now in Chiefs’ senior squad‚ and Khune set to return at the end of the 2018-19‚ one of them might have to make way at the end of the season.

“I had a long chat with Bruce before the derby‚ and after we signed Daniel Akpeyi‚ just to make it very clear that he is a very qualified player with huge potential‚” Middendorp said on the signing of Akpeyi‚ seemingly relegating both Bvuma and Vries down the pecking order.