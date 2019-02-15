Middendorp confident Kaizer Chiefs will blow Magic into thin air

Chiefs needed an own goal by an unlucky Tornado defender Abongile Twani in the fourth minute of the extra time to win 1-0 and progress to the last 16 last month.

Middendorp confirmed he’s done a thorough research on Magic to have enough information and to know what kind of threat they can pose to his side.

“We’ve recorded their game against Santos on February 9 and an additional scout was there to watch this game‚” said Middendorp‚ who also revealed he will deploy the young Bruce Bvuma in Chiefs’ goals as new signing‚ Daniel Akpeyi is cup tied having featured for Chippa United before in this competition.

“We have the information in terms of what they are doing and of their structure.

“This is definitely something to consider in order to prepare ourselves but as I said‚ in the end I think the obligation is on our side to prepare ourselves and not‚ for an example‚ go with a second-string side or to relax in the training session.”

Middendorp’s decision of starting Bvuma ahead of out-of-favour Namibian-born shot-stopper Virgil Vries is a clear indication of how low he’s now placed Vries in the perking order of five keepers he has at Chiefs.