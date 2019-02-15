Amakhosi cautious of The Magic

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will not be taking any chances when his team come up against amateur side The Magic in the Nedbank Cup last 16.

The Cape side will host Amakhosi at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Middendorp's team laboured to a 1-0 win over another amateur side Tornado, who like The Magic play in the ABC Motsepe League, in the first round.

Speaking to the media yesterday at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, Middendorp insisted that he's going to field the best players at his disposal.

"It's our obligation to qualify for the next round, showing that we take it serious," he said. "The best that we have will be on the field and we are not going to take it easy and show disrespect (to the opponents)."

Chiefs will be without new goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who's cup tied after playing for Chippa United against Sundowns in the last 32 and later joined Chiefs.