Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s representatives have put forward a plea agreement in his Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee case regarding various comments he had made just over two years ago.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE is informed that the plea deal‚ entered into with PSL prosecutor Nande Becker‚ has to be confirmed by the DC.

This relates to various statements Middendorp made in late 2016‚ when‚ in a public running battle with acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala‚ the then-Maritzburg coach had insinuated that the conflict had resulted in refereeing decisions going against the KwaZulu-Natal team.

Middendorp subsequently left South Africa to become technical director at Thai club Bangkok United.

His return to the PSL to take the reigns at Chiefs on December 9 resulted in the charges from the league’s DC.