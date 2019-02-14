Baberwa players not after money
As it's mainly their propensity of signing Premier Soccer League (PSL) rejects that has popularised Gauteng ABC Motsepe Baberwa United, little is known about the club's other peculiarities.
Former Kaizer Chiefs trio of Tefu Mashamaite, Lucky Khune and Mthokozisi Yende are among a number of former PSL stars who have found a warm home at Baberwa as they aim to revive their ailing careers.
During Sowetan's visit at the club's rather top-class training grounds, especially for a third-tier side, in Glen Austin suburb near Midrand yesterday, the atmosphere was electrifying with the likes of Mashamaite, Yende, Khethokwakhe Masuku and Luyolo Nomandela, among other jubilant players, cracking jokes throughout the training session.
Club chairman Joe Seanego, 43, did not waste time, taking us for a walkabout inside their handsomely built place.
The jaunt inside the club's base to viewing their facilities, explained why big-name players find it easy to join Baberwa.
Apart from a big swimming pool that catches the eye upon your arrival, the place also boasts two big houses with built-in opulent changing rooms and rooms to house some of the senior players, all this with running water and top-notch furniture.
With all their swanky set-up, Seanego - an electrical engineer by profession - was quick to dismiss the notion that the club is one of the richest at their level.
Without naming anyone, the Baberwa chairman said their highest-paid players pocket only R8,000 per month.
"No, we are not rich. We are lucky that we have donors, like last month someone from Cape Town donated 24 balls. I cannot lie to you. These players are not expensive at all, because they are here due to passion, not money. All the senior players earn R8,000. the juniors get R6,000."
"We are planning to open an academy and recruit youngsters. I will choose two senior guys [former PSL players] to coach in that academy. most of them are committed to help the club."