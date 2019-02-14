Baberwa players not after money

As it's mainly their propensity of signing Premier Soccer League (PSL) rejects that has popularised Gauteng ABC Motsepe Baberwa United, little is known about the club's other peculiarities.

Former Kaizer Chiefs trio of Tefu Mashamaite, Lucky Khune and Mthokozisi Yende are among a number of former PSL stars who have found a warm home at Baberwa as they aim to revive their ailing careers.

During Sowetan's visit at the club's rather top-class training grounds, especially for a third-tier side, in Glen Austin suburb near Midrand yesterday, the atmosphere was electrifying with the likes of Mashamaite, Yende, Khethokwakhe Masuku and Luyolo Nomandela, among other jubilant players, cracking jokes throughout the training session.

Club chairman Joe Seanego, 43, did not waste time, taking us for a walkabout inside their handsomely built place.