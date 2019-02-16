Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid settle NFL collusion grievances

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have decided to settle their collusion grievances with the NFL, according to a joint statement released by their attorneys and the league on Friday.

According to Yahoo Sports, the final hearing in the players' joint collusion case against the NFL was scheduled for later this month.

Yahoo added that sources previously said Kaepernick would withdraw his grievance only for a lucrative settlement.

Kaepernick filed his grievance in October 2017, alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league. He remained unsigned as a free agent through the fall after opting out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers that spring.

Reid, who was the first teammate to join Kaepernick in 2016 with the 49ers by kneeling during the national anthem in protest, filed his own collusion case against the NFL in May 2018. It appears the two grievances were combined into a joint case, but it's unclear when that occurred.

Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

