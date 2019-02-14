PSL announces venue and date of rained-out Leopards vs Wits cup fixture
Black Leopards have assured the Premier Soccer League that the surface of their Thohoyandou Stadium home ground will be playable for Monday’s rescheduled Nedbank Cup last-16 matchup there against Bidvest Wits.
The rained-out cup fixture between Leopards and Wits has been rescheduled for Monday at 6pm‚ remaining at the original venue‚ Thohoyandou Stadium.
Wednesday night’s matchup was washed out after 43 minutes of play by a ferocious storm‚ with the field rapidly becoming waterlogged.
The storm continued for some two hours‚ trapping the players in the dressing room.
“The Premier Soccer League [PSL] has rescheduled the Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixture between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits to Monday‚ 18 February 2019‚” the PSL said in a statement late on Thursday afternoon.
“The fixture will be played at the same venue‚ Thohoyandou Stadium. Kick-off time is at 18h00 [6pm].
“The rescheduled fixture will be played in accordance to Rule 14.20 and 14.21 of the NSL Handbook.”
There have been concerns that with rainy conditions continuing in Limpopo‚ and President Cyril Ramaphosa due to hold a rally at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday‚ the pitch might not be playable on Monday‚ and the game will have to be postponed again.
PSL communications manager Luxolo September said Leopards have assured the PSL the pitch in Thohoyandou will be in an acceptable condition.
“We are aware of what is happening at the venue‚ including the rally by President Ramaphosa‚” September said.
“We have been in contact with the home club‚ Leopards. And it is the home club that is the owner of the concerns on security and preparation.
“We had a teleconference call with the club late this [Thursday] afternoon. And they have assured us that the venue is going to be ready.”
Leopards much prefer to play at their Thohoyandou stronghold‚ where they attract large and vociferous support‚ than in the two major venues in Polokwane‚ where their fans base becomes significantly watered down.
Lidoda Duvha slayed Orlando Pirates on penalties in the last-32 round of the Nedbank at Thohoyandou Stadium.