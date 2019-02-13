'Thabo Senong is the right man to coach the U23 side'

Former SA U23 coach Owen Da Gama has identified the man who can take over from him.

The Highlands Park mentor believes SA's current U20 coach Thabo Senong deserves the U23 coaching job.

The U23 team has been without a coach for more than a year since Da Gama's departure. He later joined Highlands Park, whom he guided to the Premier Soccer League from the National First Division.

SA's U23 team will begin their qualifying journey for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by playing Angola in the second round next month and if they go through, they will face either Zimbabwe or Eswatini/Mozambique in the final round of qualifiers.

"I think in my own personal capacity, they should give it to Coach Thabo. I definitely think so," Da Gama said yesterday, while speaking to the media at his club's training base in Balfour Park, Johannesburg.