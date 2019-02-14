Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to mount a strong argument for why they should not be deducted a point‚ and Bidvest Wits awarded two in the disciplinary matter involving Downs allegedly fielding Wayne Arendse an ineligible player.

Sundowns have been called to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) – which was postponed from last Wednesday (February 6)‚ and will now be heard on Monday‚ February 25.

The Pretoria club fielded defender Arendse as a late change in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 7‚ having not been in the match 18‚ which is in contravention of PSL regulations.

The case is important as it involves two title chasers – Wits lead the PSL with 37 points from 20 games‚ and Sundowns are breathing down their necks in second place on 34 from 17.

Sundowns appear highly likely to lose a point from the matter‚ and Wits gain two.

However Downs are pointing to match commissioner Mark Lindon allegedly advising them ahead of the game that Arendse could replace injured Thapelo Morena in the starting XI‚ and signing off on the change.

They also will point out that Wits never raised an objection on the matter.

Downs also are pointing to the case of an ineligible player at Platinum Stars in 2016.

Stars signed left-back Siyabonga Zulu from Chippa United‚ even though they knew the player had only been loaned to Chippa by Orlando Pirates.

Platinum fielded Zulu in a 1-1 draw against Downs. In the subsequent DC‚ while Stars were deducted a point‚ no points were awarded to Sundowns.

Downs will make the argument that their case is less serious as Arendse was not illegally registered‚ plus they had permission from Lindon.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker confirmed to SowetanLIVE that the DC will now be held on February 25.

He said‚ given the case involves points that can be awarded or deducted between two league title contenders‚ the PSL DC needs to resolve the matter with urgency well before the end of the league season in May.

“It was postponed to February 25‚” Becker said.

“It’s an important matter. And that’s why it needs to be resolved soon as opposed to the last week of the season.”

