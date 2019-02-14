Pitso Mosimane tips Asec to beat Wydad next
With the race to finish top of their group heating up, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has backed Asec Mimosas to beat Wydad Casablanca.
Downs were held to a goalless draw by Asec in their Group A clash on Tuesday at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
"I think the conditions are difficult for anybody to come here. I don't think Wydad will survive here. They are technical and will struggle with the bounce of the ball," Mosimane said. "The humidity is also a factor. It's too hot but we survived and I think Asec will beat Wydad."
Asec will host Wydad in the penultimate round of group games on March 9 while Sundowns will play host to Nigeria's Lobi Stars in Pretoria.
The rivalry between Downs and Wydad has grown over the last few years and it has continued this season as the two clubs lead the group with seven points.
Mosimane will be looking to avenge their shock 2-1 loss to Lobi Stars last month.
"To be honest I thought we would beat Lobi Stars in that game until we conceded that penalty and then second half it was a different story. They were all over us but I felt we should have won that game."
The 2016 Champions League winners will likely need to revise their target of 12 points in the group. They will need to win the two remaining games to achieve it.
Downs had aimed to play their last game against Wydad "stress-free", as Mosimane put it, but having been held to a draw by Asec, it seems the battle to finish top will likely to go down to the wire.