Pitso Mosimane tips Asec to beat Wydad next

With the race to finish top of their group heating up, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has backed Asec Mimosas to beat Wydad Casablanca.

Downs were held to a goalless draw by Asec in their Group A clash on Tuesday at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

"I think the conditions are difficult for anybody to come here. I don't think Wydad will survive here. They are technical and will struggle with the bounce of the ball," Mosimane said. "The humidity is also a factor. It's too hot but we survived and I think Asec will beat Wydad."

Asec will host Wydad in the penultimate round of group games on March 9 while Sundowns will play host to Nigeria's Lobi Stars in Pretoria.