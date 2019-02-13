Like Kim Kardashian, I got a procedure similar to the ‘vampire facial’ and this is what it was like

I was left to my own devices for about 25 minutes to allow the numbing cream to take effect and the centrifuge to do its job, after which Mia began the treatment. He injected my face from the forehead, all around my cheeks, chin, around my eyes and nose and even the edges, which was a little painful. Fortunately, it lasts only a few minutes.

I should have taken a picture of myself at this point because this is when your inner vampire makes a brief appearance. The Kardashian flare for the dramatic is all that selfie was because Mia immediately cleaned my face and put on the gel that seals the injection sites and assists with the healing process. You should not wash off this gel until the following day (unless you want your face to feel like it’s burning from those hundreds of pricks).

Afterwards, I took a selfie and nothing looked different from when I came in. No blood, no tiny holes on my face screaming that I just had a PRP facial. We were done. Other than not washing my face until the morrow, I was warned to stay out of the sun and to avoid excessive exercise for 24 hours. I could apply make-up 12 hours after the procedure.

Yep, that was that.