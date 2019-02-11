Key Champions League games for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Tuesday could prove pivotal for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in their bid to progress in the Caf Champions League but both face tough away games in their quest to advance to the quarter-finals.

Unbeaten Pirates are at holders Esperance of Tunisia‚ kick off at 3pm South African time‚ having just arrived in north Africa after the rigours of Saturday’s derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns play later‚ kick off at 6pm‚ against ASEC Abidjan in the Ivory Coast capital where they have had several days of acclimatisation in steamy tropical heat.

Sundowns were comfortable 3-1 winners over the 1998 champions at Loftus Versfeld some 10 days ago and have since scored another three when they beat Black Leopards last Wednesday.