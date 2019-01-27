'Micho' pins hopes on Bucs captain

Orlando Pirates will renew their rivalry with north Africa when they host Esperance at Orlando Stadium in a CAF Champions League tie on Saturday (6pm).

Bucs and the Tunisians, the reigning champions, are expected to progress from Group B into the quarterfinals ahead of Guinea's Horoya and Zimbabwe's FC Platinum.

But as to who will finish top between Pirates, the 1995 champs, and the three-time winners of this competition remains the question.

North Africans are difficult to beat, more so in their backyard where they resort to mind games off the field and ensure their opponents are not in the right frame of mind on the field.