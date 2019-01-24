Mako fighting for right to start

It's that time of the season when teams are looking at their players to step up for different reasons.

For Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates, he's part of the squad out to win the Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup, while they are also campaigning in the CAF Champions League.

Firstly, Bucs have a difficult trip to Limpopo where they face Black Leopards in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (6pm), and Mako is in line to start.

The 24-year-old arrived at Bucs from Chippa United seven months ago and despite playing 18 matches in all competitions this season, he's not made a big impact yet.

Mako, who hails from Zebediela, Limpopo, is ready to take his game a level up, as Leopards are next in line for the Soweto giants.