Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs do not have any special players‚ says the outspoken Jomo Sono

Outspoken former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono says his former club Orlando Pirates and rivals Kaizer Chiefs do not have any special players in their ranks these days.

A forthright Sono told TimesLIVE that the two Soweto giants need special players to inspire the masses‚ which is not the case at the moment.

“Pirates still need a special person‚ Chiefs still needs an Ace Ntsoelengoe and unfortunately it’s not happening at the moment.

"I don’t know when they will find the players but hopefully they will‚” said Sono‚ a former Pirates star player who went on to form Jomo Cosmos after spending years in the US.