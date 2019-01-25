Fireworks Up North: Bucs look beyond Leopards

Leopards have won three matches, drew two and lost just one since appointing Dylan Kerr as coach two months ago.

Sredojevic speaks highly of his counterpart and expects Leopards to bring with them a real fighting spirit.

"First of all, I know he's established himself on the African continent and he is recognised as a good coach that Black Leopards got. We respect that, but we are focused on ourselves knowing that the match will be very tough,"

Sredojevic continued.

"We are fully aware that we are going to Thohoyandou to play against a Black Leopards team that is doing very well. We believe that we have prepared ourselves very well.

"Believing in the work that we are doing in the players we are having, we shall continue to have a significant presence in our game organisation. We believe that we shall have an iron defence and a culture of scoring goals that will make us win the match," added Sredojevic.

Pirates captain Happy Jele is just as confident that the team is capable of beating Leopards. "It's a big game for us and we have to proceed to the next round," Jele said.

A fixture written goals all over it

What to expect from Leopards:

They have scored eight goals in the last four matches under Kerr, at an average of two per match. Pirates beware.

Forward Mwape Musonda has six goals in the last five matches. Expect a huge battle between him and Pirates defence.

Leopards have one clean sheet in the last 10 matches, meaning they are vulnerable in defence.

It's likely Pirates would score.

What to expect from Pirates

Like Leopards, their defence has been conceding goals, with just nine clean sheets in 29 matches. Leopards are also likely to score.

Bucs attackers such as Thembinkosi Lorch (9 goals across all competitions) and Justin Shonga (8) are deadly when left unchecked. Pirates have only failed to score in seven of their 29 matches so far this season.

They've gone 13 matches without defeat away since they lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium in August.

Leopards, for this clash, are the home team, but Pirates would probably approach this match like they are at Orlando Stadium.