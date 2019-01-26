Micho expects no Idibala Challenge when Orlando Pirates travel to Thohoyandou

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is hoping there will be no “Idibala Challenge” performed by Black Leopards players when they meet in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Sredojevic and his team experienced a lot of what he called Idibala Challenge – the “falling down” dance craze that has swept SA social media – in their midweek 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Baroka FC.

After taking an early lead at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night‚ Bakgaga players were falling all over the place without much provocation.

“The biggest happiness for us is the fact that this [Leopards] are not the team who will sit back‚ and park a triple or double-decker bus‚” Sredojevic said of Leopards.

“Leopards will come out to play and their supporters will demand for them to play.

“This is exactly what we are looking for – an open game where two boxers want to punch each other.”

Sredojevic was hoping not to have a repeat of Baroka’s tactics in Thohoyandou.